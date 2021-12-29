Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend by 97.4% over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -8.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

PEB stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,847 shares of company stock valued at $296,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

