Schroder Income Growth Fund plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SCF opened at GBX 308.44 ($4.15) on Wednesday. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 268 ($3.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($4.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market cap of £214.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 302.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 307.97.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

