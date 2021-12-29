Schroder Income Growth Fund plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:SCF opened at GBX 308.44 ($4.15) on Wednesday. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 268 ($3.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($4.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market cap of £214.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 302.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 307.97.
About Schroder Income Growth Fund
