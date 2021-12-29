Bbva USA Sells 753 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bbva USA lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 14.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 12.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Albemarle by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $232.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

