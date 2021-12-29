Larson Financial Group LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -845.80 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

