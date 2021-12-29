LSV Asset Management Sells 48,243 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,243 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Deluxe worth $80,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 7.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 39,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 2,282.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 50,851 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 62.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

