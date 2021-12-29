Rathbone Brothers plc Buys New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,655,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.