JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

