Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 141,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,521,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $234.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

