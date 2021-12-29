Versor Investments LP Has $765,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 794.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 104.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

