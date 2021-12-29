Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.49

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TIGT opened at GBX 82.45 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £260.16 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.80 ($1.11). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.93.

In other news, insider Brigid Sutcliffe acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($20,432.85).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

