CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Up to $21.10

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.10, but opened at $21.73. CI Financial shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1447 dividend. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

