Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

CIGI opened at $147.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.02 and a twelve month high of $150.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colliers International Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Colliers International Group worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

