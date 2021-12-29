Lennox International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Lennox International has increased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $14.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NYSE:LII opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.67 and a 200 day moving average of $320.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $4,514,703. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

