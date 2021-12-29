LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Up 6.1%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 10,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 314,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.07.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.35. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 104.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $221,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

