Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.36

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 16013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,779 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,508,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 991,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

