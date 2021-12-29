Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $165.59

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.59 and last traded at $165.58, with a volume of 42944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43. The company has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

