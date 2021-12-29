Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.79

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.79 and last traded at $72.79, with a volume of 3356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

