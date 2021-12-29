Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) shares were up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 168,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AURA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

