Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.82. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The stock has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.32.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

