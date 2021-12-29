Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.05

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 19674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after acquiring an additional 107,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

