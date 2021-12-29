APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading Up 5.7%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 211,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,585,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Several analysts have commented on APA shares. Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Get APA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of APA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.