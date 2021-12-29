Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.11

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.55. Guild shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $843.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

