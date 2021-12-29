Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $267.58

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $267.58 and last traded at $267.31, with a volume of 6301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.90.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

