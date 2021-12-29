Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TENB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,439,000 after acquiring an additional 393,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after acquiring an additional 406,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after acquiring an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tenable by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Tenable by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after purchasing an additional 256,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

