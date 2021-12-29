Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $171.20 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

