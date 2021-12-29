Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 40,013 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,013 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.07% of bluebird bio worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 56.1% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 94,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Wedbush cut their target price on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

