Wade G W & Inc. Sells 407 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,173,000 after acquiring an additional 488,646 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,235,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

