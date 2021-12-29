Van ECK Associates Corp Has $16.93 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after buying an additional 2,114,782 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NIO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

