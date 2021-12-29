507 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Etsy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Etsy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,892,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,520 shares of company stock worth $78,071,940. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.27 and its 200 day moving average is $218.45. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.