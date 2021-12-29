Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 673,129 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $22.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.