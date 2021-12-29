Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CALM stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.22 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

