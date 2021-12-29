Jupiter Reaches One Day Volume of $1.14 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $967,842.60 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

