Versor Investments LP Purchases 5,204 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

