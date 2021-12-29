Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 281.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,217 shares of company stock worth $8,700,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

