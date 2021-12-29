Versor Investments LP Buys 13,412 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.