Intrust Bank NA Has $380,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

PGR opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.