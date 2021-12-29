Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $434.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

