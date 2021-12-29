Intrust Bank NA Sells 252 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AGCO were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average is $126.42.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

