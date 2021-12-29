Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

