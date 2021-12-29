Intrust Bank NA Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

AZN stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.