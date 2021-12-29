LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 114,458 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.58% of Meritor worth $53,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Meritor by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Meritor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meritor by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Meritor stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.04. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

