LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $68,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,059.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,065.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,894.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,698.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

