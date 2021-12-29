LSV Asset Management Has $57.39 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $57,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

