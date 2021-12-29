YIELD App (YLD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $477,599.00

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. YIELD App has a market cap of $40.39 million and $477,599.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007024 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 139,643,220 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

