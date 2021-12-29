Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 0.83. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,144,000 after buying an additional 2,041,319 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 1,522,309 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 649.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 894,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,130,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,534,000 after buying an additional 793,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.