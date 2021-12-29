Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 92 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in Moody’s by 22.6% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,335,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $83,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 23.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,323,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $399.42 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.39 and a 200 day moving average of $378.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

