Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.77 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $5,261,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,267 shares of company stock worth $40,037,262. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $324.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average of $276.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.19.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

