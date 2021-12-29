Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $259.09 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.00 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,026,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

