BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 278,821 shares.The stock last traded at $18.99 and had previously closed at $18.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 855,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 67.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after buying an additional 855,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,806,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after buying an additional 197,231 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth about $9,239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,659 shares during the period.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)

