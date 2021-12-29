Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.